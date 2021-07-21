Lilly King shares schedule for her Olympic swim times

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are several chances to see Evansville’s Lilly King swim during the Tokyo Olympics.

The Reitz grad shared her schedule Wednesday.

It includes times next week on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Lilly King's Schedule (Lilly King's Facebook page)

The city of Evansville is planning two watch parties for the 100 meter and 200 meter finals.

Monday’s will be at Red Mosby Pool at Howell Park. Thursday’s will be at the Otter’s Game at Bosse Field.

The Olympics start this Friday here on WFIE.

