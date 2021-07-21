Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Lilly King shares schedule for her Olympic swim times

Lilly King and the USA Swimming Team arrive in Tokyo.
Lilly King and the USA Swimming Team arrive in Tokyo.(Lilly King's Facebook page.)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are several chances to see Evansville’s Lilly King swim during the Tokyo Olympics.

The Reitz grad shared her schedule Wednesday.

It includes times next week on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Lilly King's Schedule
Lilly King's Schedule(Lilly King's Facebook page)

The city of Evansville is planning two watch parties for the 100 meter and 200 meter finals.

Monday’s will be at Red Mosby Pool at Howell Park. Thursday’s will be at the Otter’s Game at Bosse Field.

The Olympics start this Friday here on WFIE.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man shot, beaten in Evansville
Police: Man shot, beaten in Evansville
Affidavit: Man 4x legal alcohol limit arrested after running off roadway
Crews battle Evansville house fire overnight.
Crews battle Evansville house fire overnight
Lawrence Greer.
Webster Co. man indicted in senior exploitation case
Mayor Winnecke announces resignation of Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Holtz.
Evansville Parks director resigns amid investigation into ‘inappropriate’ invoices

Latest News

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June...
Jill Biden to stop in Alaska on her way to Tokyo Olympics
Paralympian Becca Meyers, left, discusses why she quit Team USA. Her mother, Maria Meyers, is...
Paralympian withdraws after request for mom’s help denied
United States players warm up before a women's soccer match against Sweden at the 2020 Summer...
Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics
President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach announces Brisbane as the 2032...
Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid