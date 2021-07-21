Birthday Club
ISP: Crews respond to deadly crash on SR 168 in Gibson Co. Tuesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police officials tell us crews were on the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning in Gibson County.

The sheriff’s office says that happened on State Road 168 at 225 W, just west of Fort Branch.

SR 168 was closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene.

We’ll update this story as we learn more information.

