Indiana marching bands gear up for fall competition season

VANDERBURGH Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Some marching bands across Indiana have already started preparing for their fall competition seasons.

This is the case for Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation marching bands, including the North High School Green Brigade.

Last year, Band Director Noah Farmer said they didn’t compete simply because competitions were canceled. He said the band still put together a show, but had a shortened season.

“It was definitely tough, it was very different,” Senior Drum Major Connor McCollum said. “But with the way we took things, I think it went off pretty well.”

This year, the Brigade, like many bands throughout the state, are spending their time at band camp polishing their drill and music to compete at ISSMA competitions this fall.

For younger band members, like Sophomore Drum Major Sophia Edwards, this season is a chance to experience what she missed last year.

“Obviously, last year we were like deprived of having a full season,” Edwards said. “So I think this year, having that experience will be really good for us, and coming back together as one whole band will be really good.”

For those veterans returning this year, it’s a chance to get back to doing what they love.

“Going to competitions with my friends, and being on those bus rides and like having meals with them, and just being with them ’24/7,’ it just like creates a family and makes us so close,” Junior Drum Major Vanessa Bates said. “And I really missed that last year, and I’m excited to see that again.”

In addition to this fall, EVSC marching bands are also looking forward to a performance this week.

Bands will join Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps Thursday at North High School for a performance at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.