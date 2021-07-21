Ind. reports 59 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 731 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths.

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 762,837 confirmed cases and 13,536 deaths.

The map shows 59 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 22 new cases in Warrick County, 19 new cases in Gibson County, five new cases in Posey, four new cases in Spencer County, one new case in Pike County, and zero new cases in Dubois and Perry Counties.

The only area county in blue on the state’s metric score map is Dubois County. Most other counties are in yellow. Gibson is now in orange, with a 19.8 percent positivity rate.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,977 cases, 404 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,251 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,983 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,887 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,792 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,590 cases, 96 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,364 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,405 cases, 34 deaths

