Historic building set for demolition in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A historic building in Owensboro will be torn down next year.

The Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center was built in 1874 as the Mount Saint Joseph Academy by the Ursuline Sisters. The bricks were made with clay from the surrounding area.

In 1983, the academy closed and the building was given the name it has now. Unfortunately, the bricks that makes its walls and foundation are crumbling, as well as other interior issues. The decision to tear it down didn’t come easy.

”It’s a very emotional decision for the Sisters,” Dan Heckel, director of mission advancement and communication said. “A lot of our Sisters graduated from the academy before they joined the community. Several of them worked here. It’s been here as long as we’ve had Sisters. We never had an Ursuline Sister here without these buildings.”

Heckel says the ministry will continue. Now that the decision to demolish the building has been made, they will make plans for the future.

