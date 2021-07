EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This is shaping up to be the brightest week of summer thus far. Northeasterly winds sinking in from the Great Lakes will suppress some of the seasonable heat and humidity. Sunny and slightly warmer as high temps remain in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday, mostly sunny with a 20% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.