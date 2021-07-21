Hazy skies and Air Quality Alert through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is an Air Quality Alert until midnight Thursday night. Smoke from wildfires out west has blown into our region, making our sky look very hazy, and dropping our air quality to a level that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. That means the general public probably won’t be affected, but people with asthma, heart and lung disease, older adults, children, people with diabetes, etc. need to take it easy for the next couple of days.

Aside from that smoke, our skies are mostly clear as there are very few clouds across our region. Under all that sunshine, our temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. We will fall back into the 70s after sunset, bottoming out in the upper 60s by the end of the night under mostly clear and calm conditions.

Thursday will be mostly sunny but hazy due to that wildfire smoke. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s.

Our wind direction will shift on Friday, and hot, humid air will start flowing up from the south as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Friday, low 90s Saturday, and low to mid 90s Sunday. However, when you factor in the rising humidity, it will actually feel like the low to mid 90s Friday, upper 90s Saturday, and around 100° on Sunday!

We can’t completely rule out the possibility that a stray shower could bubble up in the afternoon Friday or Saturday, but we will most likely stay dry with mostly sunny skies both days.

We will see a few more clouds and a slightly better chance of rain Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but it is still just an isolated chance. We are not expecting any widespread rain.

The heat and humidity will stick around through the first half of next week with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100°.

