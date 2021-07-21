Birthday Club
Front of downtown Morganfield building collapses after crash

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Sheriff Arnold in Union County says a car has driven through a downtown building.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Highways 60 and 56.

The Sheriff says he thinks the driver clipped a car, went through the intersection, and hit the building.

A Morganfield resident says the store front was empty, but was formerly Marvin’s Jewelry and Repair.

The Sheriff says the driver is out and on the way to the hospital.

Union County EMA Director Rick White says there was one other person in the building who escaped unharmed.  

He says they have evacuated the connecting businesses.

White says Morganfield Fire Chief Rick Millikan has requested contact with the State Fire Marshal to determine whether to take down the rest of the building. 

There is a detour around the building

Morganfield building collapse
Morganfield building collapse(Union Co. Sheriff)

