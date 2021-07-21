EVSC working on back-to-school plans as Delta cases rise.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is a little more than two weeks away from the start of another school year.

As that first day inches closer, COVID-19 cases are also starting to creep back up.

EVSC has released its back-to-school plans in great detail on their website. However, one of the biggest things missing is whether masks will be required for students this year.

Those details are expected to be released sometime this week, but school officials want families to know that no plan is set in stone.

This pandemic is always changing, and we are seeing now that the virus is mutating.

We previously reported that a group of parents peacefully protested, supporting the removal of all mask mandates within the school system.

[Related: Parents hold ‘Unmask Our Children Rally’ before EVSC meeting]

EVSC wants all parents to know that decisions being made behind the scenes have the health and safety of all involved in mind.

“As we’ve done throughout this entire pandemic, we continue to stay in very close contact with the health experts in our own health department here in Vanderburgh County, along with looking at state health department guidance as well as CDC and talking to our local health officials as well,” said EVSC’s Jason Woebkenberg.

EVSC says at this time, masks will not be required outdoors, but bus drivers and riders will continue to wear face masks while on the bus due to the federal transportation mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.