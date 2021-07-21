Birthday Club
Evansville parks board holds first meeting since director’s resignation

By William Putt
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday was the first meeting for the Evansville Board of Park Commissioners since former Director Brian Holtz resigned.

The meeting started with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke addressing the board on Holtz resigning. He assured them the parks department is going to continue providing excellent programs for the community.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville Parks and Rec programs on schedule, despite director’s resignation]

Right now, Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer is the interim director. He said that employees have had a hard time with the news and are being offered any help they may need.

“Forensic review that is going to take place is totally separate than the parks operations, which I think is what the mayor wanted to happen to allow parks to move forward,” Schaefer said. “And continue programming while a separate review and investigation by EPD takes place.”

Schaefer also said he’s excited for the future of the parks department, and is looking forward to hiring a permanent director when the time is right.

