Evansville City Councilman Alex Burton hosting conversation on housing issues(Joseph Payton)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council member Alex Burton is creating a community conversation, centered around housing concerns.

He believes housing conditions and options need to be improved.

This is happening at the Anthony Oates Shelter, which is located off of Sunburst Boulevard.

This comes after CenterPoint Energy threatened to cut off utilities at Woodland Park Apartments because of alleged unfilled payments.

[Woodland Park Apartments at risk of having gas, electric cut off due to unpaid bills]

Reporter Evan Gorman is at the event and will have the full story on 14 News at 10 p.m.

