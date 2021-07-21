Evansville City Councilman Alex Burton hosting conversation on housing issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council member Alex Burton is creating a community conversation, centered around housing concerns.

He believes housing conditions and options need to be improved.

This is happening at the Anthony Oates Shelter, which is located off of Sunburst Boulevard.

This comes after CenterPoint Energy threatened to cut off utilities at Woodland Park Apartments because of alleged unfilled payments.

