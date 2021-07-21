East Gibson schools struggle with teacher retention

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Teachers at the East Gibson School Corporation went before the school board last week to request a pay raise.

Superintendent J.A. Wilson said that’s something they’re well aware needs to happen.

“We’re not where we need to be with our pay scale benefits,” he said. “We want to get there.”

He said the trouble is in their budget.

The funds for teacher salaries and benefits are dictated by student attendance.

In the last five years, they’ve lost 100 students.

That means the budget they have to pay teachers has slowly decreased.

Wilson explained that it’s caused issues in their staffing.

He said the schools are having trouble retaining teachers because the pay isn’t competitive.

He said other schools pay more, and they need to get up to speed if they want to entice new workers.

Both Wilson and representatives from the teachers’ association have said they trust each other and want to raise salaries.

The superintendent said they’ll continue to discuss the budget throughout the month.

He said if they can’t find a way to make the budget fit, they may need to have a referendum or even restructure. That could alter local taxes.

He said he hopes to be able to raise teacher pay for East Gibson schools this year.

