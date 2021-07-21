Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning about accidental 911 calls

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about accidental 911 calls.

County dispatch officials estimate more than 30% of calls to the 911 center were accidental in 2020.

Officials tell us dispatchers in the county field more than 12,000 calls a year.

They tell us that many times when someone accidentally calls 911, the caller will hang up when they realize the mistake.

However, when the caller hangs up, they say there is no way for them to call back to see if there is an actual emergency.

Dispatchers have to assume the call is legitimate unless they learn otherwise.

That means officers must devote time and resources to tracking down the call, which could potentially take time away from true emergencies.

Authorities say more children having cell phones has led to an increase in accidental 911 calls.

If you or your child has accidentally dialed 911, officials say you should stay on the line to tell dispatchers there is no emergency.

If you do hang up, you should call back to let them know it was a false alarm.

The sheriff’s office also wants the community to know that if you are in trouble and call 911, you don’t have to say anything.

If you are in a situation where you need help, but it could jeopardize your safety by speaking, you can just keep the line open, and law enforcement will be dispatched.

You can also text 911 now in Indiana.

