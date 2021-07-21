Birthday Club
Central Park fountain in Henderson removed for repairs

The Central Park fountain in Henderson has been removed due to need of some repairs.
The Central Park fountain in Henderson has been removed due to need of some repairs.(WFIE)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For those visiting Central Park in Henderson, they may notice something missing.

The Central Park fountain has been removed due to need of some repairs.

[PREVIOUS: Central Park fountain, riverfront water feature in need of major repairs]

The fountain is a replica of a fountain that was built in the 1880s. The current fountain was built in the early 2000s, but recently has seen some wear and tear.

Chemicals used to treat the water in the fountain have corroded away some of the metal.

”So it’s now getting taken out today, removed, placed on a flat bed trailer and taken back to Alabama, to the foundry where it was cast,” City Public Information Officer Donna Stinnett said. “So they can redo the fountain and bring it back to us good as new.”

The fountain is expected to be back in place within 8-12 weeks.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

