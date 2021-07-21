Bear spotted in Henderson and Webster Counties

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s been a lot of talk about bear sightings this summer in southern Illinois and southern Indiana, and now there are reports in Western Kentucky.

Brad Conrad sent us photos of bear tracks in Henderson. It seems the bear also helped itself to some corn.

Bear tracks in Henderson (Brad Conrad)

Rickey Brown sent us several photos of a bear in his yard in Dixon.

Bear sighting in Dixon (Rickey Brown)

Melissa Waddell, also in Webster County, sent video of the the bear.

Just last week, DNR officials sent a warning to people to secure their trash bins after a sighting in Pike County, Indiana.

It’s not clear if it’s the same bear as the more recent sightings in Kentucky, but officials say black bears can travel about 20 miles a day.

