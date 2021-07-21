Affidavit: Convicted murderer back in jail after hitting victim with car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man who recently got out of prison for a murder that happened in 1992 is back in jail on several charges.

According to court records, James Decker was found guilty when he was 19 for the murder of an 88-year-old victim while committing a burglary.

He was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Records show he was released in March of this year.

Just over three months later, officers were called to a hit and run at the intersection of Florida Street and Morton Avenue on June 25.

Police say they found a victim with blood all over his face. The victim told them that 48-year-old James Decker had hit him with his car, took some items from his backpack and stomped on his face.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives spoke with the victim a few days later and learned that Decker was going to give the victim a ride to work when they started arguing.

According to an affidavit, as the victim was walking away, Decker got into the car and hit him.

Detectives received surveillance footage from a home in the area on Tuesday, July 20.

They say the video shows Decker hit the victim with the car before getting out and start kicking him.

In the video, authorities say it appears that Decker picks up the victim’s cell phone off the ground before getting back in the car and driving away.

Officials say they found Decker on Tuesday coming out of a home in the 1300 block of Garvin Street.

He has been booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Decker is facing battery, criminal recklessness, robbery and leaving the scene charges.

