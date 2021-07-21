Birthday Club
Acros Gymnastics sees surge in sign-ups during Olympic year

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Acros Gymnastics kicked off their new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Their new gym is located at 4505 Ohara Drive.

The building used to be an old nuts and bolts warehouse, so it was a huge transformation into the layout of tumbling mats, balancing beams and vaults.

Acros owner Connie DeClue tells us the summer games always peaks the interest of folks thinking about getting into the sport.

“We always see a growth during the Olympic years. Take for example, our girls that are competing level 4 this year. They probably started gymnastics four or five years ago, so around the 2016 Olympic time frame. So, you always see that wave. Some other levels, maybe not as many because it was an off-year, it was maybe a mid-year between the two Olympic years, but we always see an increase. Olympic or not, it’s just to have fun. Are we all going to make it to the Olympics? The answer’s no, but from our point, we have state champions in our gym.

DeClue tells us they’ve been in this new location since Memorial Day, and they’re now close to about 250 kids enrolled. They start as young as 12 months old and go up through adolescence.

