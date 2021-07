OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Air Show is adding another aircraft to this year’s lineup.

On Tuesday, the city of Owensboro announced the F-22 Raptor Demo Team will be joining this year’s event.

The 2021 Air Show is scheduled along the riverfront on August 13-15.

You can watch the full announcement in the video below:

