Wesselman Woods to stop on-site recycling services

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wesselman Woods is stopping its on-site recycling services.

It says the wider availability of those services across the county has cut down on the volume of recyclables in its collection facility. This step allows it to focus critical and limited resources on preserving Wesselman Woods and Howell Wetlands.

We’re told it will continue to offer monthly off-site recycling with the county’s solid waste through this year.

