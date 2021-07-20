Webster Co. man indicted in senior exploitation case

WEBSTER CO., Ky.. (WFIE) - Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking for the public’s help in finding a Webster County man wanted in a senior exploitation case.

He announced that a Webster County Grand Jury indicted Lawrence T. Greer of Clay, Kentucky for theft by failure to make required disposition of property of $10,000 or more.

Officials say back in March of 2016, Greer was given Power of Attorney for his step-mother.

They say Lawrence allegedly merged his stepmother’s funds with his own personal funds.

According to authorities, in 2019, he spent around $40,000 on items unrelated to her care, including a new truck and trailer.

When his stepmother was admitted to a long-term care facility in July 2019, they say Greer didn’t pay the facility for her care.

There is an arrest warrant out for Greer and the Attorney General’s office is asking for help to locate him.

Tips can be reported to DCI by calling 866-524-3672 or emailing DCIForce@ky.gov.

