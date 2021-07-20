Vanderburgh Co. Health Depart. sees vaccinations, COVID cases rising

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Health Department administrator Joe Gries is giving an update to county commissioners Tuesday.

Spokesperson Joe Gries says any rise will seem significant after having a low number of new cases for so long.

He says while cases are higher, so are vaccination numbers. He reports 500 people got vaccinated this past weekend.

Gries announced the health department got the green light from the state to partner with the Vanderburgh County Fair next week. They’ll be able to offer more vaccines with the state’s resources, which Gries hopes will help against this variant.

”We know these vaccines are effective against these variants,” stated Gries. “People, even if they catch or contract the variant, they don’t get as sick, they’re less likely to be hospitalized or even be on a ventilator. So the more people that get vaccinated, the safer everyone’s gonna be.”

Gries says as of now, there won’t be any new recommendations for masking and social distancing.

