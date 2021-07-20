Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - The Delta variant is now the dominant variant strain when it comes to new cases of COVID in our area. Local medical experts say safety is more important than ever, even for those who are vaccinated.

Crews battle an overnight house fire in Evansville. It broke out around 2 this morning on Oakley Street.

Another billionaire will head into the stratosphere in just a few hours. Jeff Bezos will be among the first group to fly to the edge of space in the capsule developed by his Blue Origin company.

Princeton’s Jackie Young joins Evansville’s Lilly King and others as part of a local contingent of Olympic athletes. Young will help Team USA go for hoops gold in Tokyo.

Mayor Winnecke announces resignation of Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Holtz.
Evansville Parks director resigns amid investigation into ‘inappropriate’ invoices
DCSO: Woman hospitalized after being found lying face down at home pool
Woman found in Daviess Co. pool identified
Gov. Andy Beshear sends Independence Day message to the Commonwealth
Gov. Beshear ‘strongly recommending’ masking as state sees uptick in Delta variant
Deaconess doctors: Delta is now most dominant variant in our community
Joseph L. Franklin
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for possibly armed and dangerous suspect

Crews battle Evansville house fire overnight.
Police: Man shot, beaten in Evansville
Crews battle Evansville house fire overnight.
