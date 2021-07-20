Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The Delta variant is now the dominant variant strain when it comes to new cases of COVID in our area. Local medical experts say safety is more important than ever, even for those who are vaccinated.

Crews battle an overnight house fire in Evansville. It broke out around 2 this morning on Oakley Street.

Another billionaire will head into the stratosphere in just a few hours. Jeff Bezos will be among the first group to fly to the edge of space in the capsule developed by his Blue Origin company.

Princeton’s Jackie Young joins Evansville’s Lilly King and others as part of a local contingent of Olympic athletes. Young will help Team USA go for hoops gold in Tokyo.

