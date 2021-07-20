Birthday Club
Sunny skies continue, heating up by the weekend

7/19 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sunny skies are sticking around, but the heat and humidity will be on the rise.

Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine, and a dry breeze from the north kept the humidity low. We will fall back through the 80s and into the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by the end of the night under clear skies.

Tomorrow will be another day filled with sunshine. It will be just a couple degrees warmer with highs in the upper 80s, but we will still have a light breeze blowing in from the north, so the heat index will not be a major factor.

Thursday, our wind direction will slowly begin to shift. By Friday, hot and humid air will be flowing up from the south. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90°, but the heat index values will be in the mid 90s.

As the heat and humidity continue to rise, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values around 100° this weekend and into early next week. It looks like Sunday will be the hottest day of the week.

Isolated rain chances will also return to the forecast Friday and continue each day into early next week, but we are not expecting any widespread rain. These will be just a few showers popping up in the heat of the day each afternoon. Many of us will stay dry.

