Police: Man shot, beaten in Evansville
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Officers were called to Covert Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.
They found that man hurt.
Police say he was also beaten.
Police say they believe his gunshot wound is not life-threatening.
Officers say there was a shots fired called in that area around 11:30 Monday night.
They say they are looking to see if those two situations are connected.
