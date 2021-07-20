Police: Man shot, beaten in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to Covert Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

They found that man hurt.

Police say he was also beaten.

Police say they believe his gunshot wound is not life-threatening.

Officers say there was a shots fired called in that area around 11:30 Monday night.

They say they are looking to see if those two situations are connected.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.