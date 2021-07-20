Birthday Club
New program aims to help Tri-State children who experienced loss

The Good Grief Patrol.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Alexander Funeral Homes and Deaconess Hospice have come together to create a program for children who have experienced a loss.

Organizers say The Good Grief Patrol will be a workshop that’s held twice a month to help children build healthy coping skills that will serve them well in the future.

They say the workshop is free and open to all children of the Tri-State area who have experienced a loss.

They tell us at least one parent or guardian must accompany the children.

According to officials, each workshop will offer several activities designed to help children recognize the signs of grief and assist them in beginning to work their way through it.

Those who are interested must RSVP by Monday, July 23. To RSVP, call Jill Brinkly at 812-423-4477 or Tina Hale at 812-450-7037.

The workshop will take place at the VFW at 110 N. Wabash Avenue in Evansville.

The first workshop is scheduled for Saturday, July 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

