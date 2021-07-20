Makenize Smith wins 16U Wrestling Freestyle Nationals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Championships take a lot of hard work and dedication, and that’s exactly what Makenize Smith has displayed lately.

The Heritage Hills’ sophomore-to-be had one heck of a weekend as she made some serious history on Sunday, winning the national championship of the 100-pound weight class at the USA 16U Women’s Wrestling Freestyle Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.

Smith defeated Mikayla Garcia from California, and Smith absolutely dominated the match, as she pinned Garcia just one minute and 39 seconds into the first period!

Congratulations to Makenize Smith, as the championship makes her only the second 16U national champion in Indiana’s history.

