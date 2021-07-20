Birthday Club
Ind. reports 22 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

(wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 713 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths.

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 762,127 confirmed cases and 13,530 deaths.

The map shows 22 new cases in Vanderburgh County, six new cases in Warrick County, five new cases in both Posey and Gibson counties, four new cases in each Pike, Dubois and Spencer counties, and one new case came out of Perry County.

There were no newly reported deaths in our Indiana counties.

[Deaconess: Delta variant now most dominant variant in community]

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,977 cases, 404 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,251 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,983 cases, 157 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,887 cases, 39 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,792 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,590 cases, 96 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,364 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,405 cases, 34 deaths

