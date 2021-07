Green River District reports 142 new COVID cases since Fri.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Since Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 142 new COVID-19 cases.

Officials say 70 new cases were in Daviess County, 26 in Henderson County, 16 in Webster County, 13 in Ohio County, eight in Union County, six in Hancock County and three new cases in McLean County.

There were no newly reported deaths in the Green River District.

In Hopkins County, the health department reported 97 new cases and two new deaths since last week.

Muhlenberg, Webster and Hopkins counties are still in the “red” on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 10,903 cases, 191 deaths, 43.90% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,073 cases, 66 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 4,770 cases, 152 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,607 cases, 56 deaths, 30.73% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 4,945 cases, 82 deaths, 34.34% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,440 cases, 22 deaths, 32.15% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 905 cases, 30 deaths, 37.11% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,411 cases, 15 deaths, 27.66% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 877 cases, 16 deaths, 44.36% vaccinated

