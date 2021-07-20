Firefighter training underway in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Firefighters are getting a once in a career training opportunity.

At the 420 Main Street building downtown, firefighters were able to practice knocking down doors, knocking down walls, elevator safety and other drills that are unique to bigger buildings.

Division Chief Mike Larson says that these drills are important because high-rise buildings come with their own unique set of difficulties. Next week there will be a multi-department training exercise that will involve real-life scenarios and a real fire.

”So they have a little snapshot in their mind of what should be done, but when it’s really happening. What should be done and what actually happens are two different things,” said Chief Larson. “So the learning part of that is, is when we roll into it or when they roll into it, and what the book says should be going on and what is actually happening. Putting those two together and having a successful outcome.”

Larson wants to give the public a heads up that they may be seeing fire trucks and emergency vehicles downtown for training next week.

