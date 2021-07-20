Families of Olympians worry as Covid ruins dreams of multiple Team USA members

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After being delayed by the pandemic for a full year, the opening ceremony for the summer games is finally set for the end of the week.

Unfortunately, COVID is still very much a part of these Olympics and continues to take its toll on Team USA.

Tennis star Coco Gauff, NBA star Bradley Beal, and Kara Eaker, an alternate on the U.S. Gymnastics Team, all tested positive.

Of course, Reitz grad, Lilly King is getting set to swim early next week, and we spoke to Lilly’s mother about whether she’s worried about the virus causing problems.

“She got vaccinated as soon as she possibly could, both for herself and also to protect her teammates. Almost all of the U.S. Swim Team is vaccinated as well,” said Ginny King. “There are a couple of athletes who haven’t been vaccinated, but those are not people that she’s rooming with and she really doesn’t have a lot of contact with those members of the team. She’s used to staying safe and wearing a mask.”

Despite rigorous testing and strict on-site guidelines, Olympic officials acknowledge the virus is still an unwelcome participant in the games. No fans will be allowed inside the venues as the competition begins.

