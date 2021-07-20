Evansville planning Lilly King Olympic watch parties

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is hoping Reitz grad Lilly King will bring home more Olympic medals, and they’ll be cheering for her during some planned watch parties.

Deputy Mayor Steve Shaefer made the announcement to 14 News Tuesday afternoon.

“The City of Evansville is excited to partner with 14 News to host some watch parties for Lilly King’s races during the Olympics,” said Shaefer.

The parties are for anyone in the community, free of charge.

King is already a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio, she was first was in the 100 meter breaststroke and got the other gold in the women’s 4x100-meter medley.

Her team arrived in Japan last week.

She’ll swim in Tokyo in the 100 meter and 200 meter breaststroke.

Monday’s party for the 100 meter will be at Red Mosby Pool at Howell Park.

Thursday’s party for the 200 will be at the Otter’s Game at Bosse Field.

Shaefer says more details will come this week after coordinating with the King family.

Information will include exact times as well as any safety protocols.

“We wanted to offer a community viewing for her fans and to support her from the states, as she goes for more gold,” said Shaefer.

The Olympics start Friday here on WFIE.

