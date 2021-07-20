Evansville Parks and Rec programs on schedule, despite director’s resignation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday’s summer Park-N-Rec program through the city of Evansville went on as scheduled, despite Monday’s announcement that Executive Director Brian Holtz had resigned.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville Parks director resigns amid investigation into ‘inappropriate’ invoices]

Stepping in to serve as the acting director is Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer.

He says just like Tuesday’s Park-N-Rec program, all department events will go on as scheduled.

That includes bigger projects like the Deaconess Aquatic Center, which is still set to open this fall.

Deputy Mayor Schaefer says that is all thanks to the staff and employees at the department.

”The thing that we keep preaching is open dialogue,” says Deputy Mayor Schaefer. “More communication is better and just make sure everybody feels that they have the support they need.”

The deputy mayor says now, the focus will be finding a new director. He says just like any other appointed position, the job will be opened to the public.

”We want someone that is energetic, positive and cares about the city and our parks,” says Deputy Mayor Schaefer, “just like all the parks employees that we have now.”

14 News also reached out to Attorney Mark Foster, who is representing Holtz.

Foster says he agrees with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s assessment that there is no money missing from the city of Evansville.

Foster added, he is confident that will also be the result of the outside audit.

His attorney said Holtz was not available for comment.

This is still an ongoing investigation by the Evansville Police Department.

