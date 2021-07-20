Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville Parks and Rec programs on schedule, despite director’s resignation

By Samantha Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday’s summer Park-N-Rec program through the city of Evansville went on as scheduled, despite Monday’s announcement that Executive Director Brian Holtz had resigned.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville Parks director resigns amid investigation into ‘inappropriate’ invoices]

Stepping in to serve as the acting director is Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer.

He says just like Tuesday’s Park-N-Rec program, all department events will go on as scheduled.

That includes bigger projects like the Deaconess Aquatic Center, which is still set to open this fall.

Deputy Mayor Schaefer says that is all thanks to the staff and employees at the department.

”The thing that we keep preaching is open dialogue,” says Deputy Mayor Schaefer. “More communication is better and just make sure everybody feels that they have the support they need.”

The deputy mayor says now, the focus will be finding a new director. He says just like any other appointed position, the job will be opened to the public.

”We want someone that is energetic, positive and cares about the city and our parks,” says Deputy Mayor Schaefer, “just like all the parks employees that we have now.”

14 News also reached out to Attorney Mark Foster, who is representing Holtz.

Foster says he agrees with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s assessment that there is no money missing from the city of Evansville.

Foster added, he is confident that will also be the result of the outside audit.

His attorney said Holtz was not available for comment.

This is still an ongoing investigation by the Evansville Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Winnecke announces resignation of Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Holtz.
Evansville Parks director resigns amid investigation into ‘inappropriate’ invoices
DCSO: Woman hospitalized after being found lying face down at home pool
Woman found in Daviess Co. pool identified
Police: Man shot, beaten in Evansville
Police: Man shot, beaten in Evansville
Gov. Andy Beshear sends Independence Day message to the Commonwealth
Gov. Beshear ‘strongly recommending’ masking as state sees uptick in Delta variant
Deaconess doctors: Delta is now most dominant variant in our community

Latest News

Evansville planning Lilly King Olympic watch parties
Evansville planning Lilly King Olympic watch parties
Firefighter training underway in downtown Evansville
Firefighter training underway in downtown Evansville
Evansville Parks and Rec programs on schedule, despite director’s resignation
Evansville Parks and Rec programs on schedule, despite director’s resignation
Firefighter training underway in downtown Evansville
Firefighter training underway in downtown Evansville