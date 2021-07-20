Birthday Club
Doctors: Children currently at risk for getting Delta variant

By Jessica Costello
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Now that Deaconess Health leaders have confirmed the Delta variant to be the most dominant in our community, we’re getting a closer look at what age group the variant could affect the most.

”We currently have a segment of our population at risk for getting COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and that’s our children,” Family Physician Dr. David Schultz said.

Dr. Schultz says part of the reason we’re seeing an increase in cases of the Delta variant in our community is because children under the age of 12 aren’t able to be vaccinated.

As a parent, what should you do?

”First of all, minimize the spread of disease from the Delta variant, as well as the original COVID-19. Part of that includes not going to places unnecessarily. Limit exposure, and then especially good hand washing. There’s no substitute for good handwashing,” Dr. Schultz said.

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear recognizes the dangers the variant has for children and reiterating the state’s recommendations to wear masks indoors again.

”The Delta variant is causing more difficult, deadly, tragic outcomes among younger people, including children that we have seen in any of the traditional or variant strains to date,” Governor Beshear said.

”Certainly it’s a great idea to use your mask right now, especially if you have children. Those who are children under the age of 12 who are not immunized against COVID-19 are at more susceptibility to acquiring the Delta variant,” Dr. Schultz explained.

Dr. Schultz says the Delta variant could look like a scratchy or sore throat, congestion, a low-grade fever, chills or sweats, common signs of sickness, so Dr. Schultz says testing your child for COVID-19 is the safest route to go.

”What may look like a normal, sinus infection or strep throat may actually be the start of the Delta variant. So the bottom line is for individuals who have children under the age of 12 especially, should certainly have their children tested for COVID-19,” Dr. Schultz said.

Dr. Schultz also touched on parents who take their children to daycare. He says both the parents and supervisors at the daycare should be extra vigilant if you realize there’s a sick child.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

