Crews battle Evansville house fire overnight.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire broke out at a home on Oakley Street overnight in Evansville.

Crews were called just after 2 a.m. According to our crew on scene, the fire appeared to be on the second floor in the attic area.

Crews knocked the fire down pretty quickly and were venting the home.

As of now, there’s no word on any injuries or how it started.

