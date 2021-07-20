Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Chantix recall: Some batches of drug contain cancer-causing chemical

Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical...
Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical N-nitroso-varenicline were found in them at levels above the company’s acceptable limit.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you take Chantix to quit smoking, listen up.

Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical N-nitroso-varenicline were found in them at levels above the company’s acceptable limit.

The company said there’s no immediate danger to anyone taking it now.

It’s only a problem if someone’s exposed to it over a long period of time, and the health benefits of stopping smoking outweigh the theoretical potential cancer risk here.

In fact, the FDA recommends patients keep taking Chantix until their pharmacist provides a replacement or their doctor prescribes something else.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mayor Winnecke announces resignation of Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Holtz.
Evansville Parks director resigns amid investigation into ‘inappropriate’ invoices
DCSO: Woman hospitalized after being found lying face down at home pool
Woman found in Daviess Co. pool identified
Gov. Andy Beshear sends Independence Day message to the Commonwealth
Gov. Beshear ‘strongly recommending’ masking as state sees uptick in Delta variant
Deaconess doctors: Delta is now most dominant variant in our community
Joseph L. Franklin
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for possibly armed and dangerous suspect

Latest News

FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
China rejects hacking charges, accuses US of cyberspying
Crews battle Evansville house fire overnight.
Crews battle Evansville house fire overnight
Everything the couple owns was lost to the Bootleg Fire.
Couple who lost everything in Oregon wildfire plans to leave state
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Calls for outside help as extreme weather fuels Oregon fires