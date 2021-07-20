Birthday Club
Case dismissed after Gibson Co. clerk mistrial

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The case against a Gibson Co. clerk has been dismissed.

The trial for James Morrow was in Vanderburgh County and was prosecuted by Pike County prosecutors.

As we reported earlier this month, there was a mistrial.

Prosecutors say they filed the motion to dismiss because the judge told them the jury found Morrow not guilty on counts two and three.

They were hung on the first count, which was pointing a firearm.

The second two recklessness charges were concerning the safety of children that were in a car at the scene. They say their main goal was to get justice for those children.

Since the jury found him not guilty on those charges, they ultimately decided to dismiss.

“We don’t always agree with the jury’s decision, but we respect it,” said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Sarah Christianson.

Morrow was accused of walking out of Sam’s Food Mart in Gibson County in April 2019 and pointing a gun at a man after an argument.

