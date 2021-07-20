Bright, Slightly Warmer

Birthday Club
7/19 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This is shaping up to be the brightest week of summer to date. Northeasterly winds sinking in from the Great Lakes will suppress some of the seasonable heat and humidity. Mostly sunny and slightly warmer as high temps remain in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and humid as high temps reach 90-degrees. Thursday, mostly sunny with a 20% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low.

