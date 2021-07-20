AmeriCorps team in Evansville working with Habitat for Humanity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of seven AmeriCorps members, who serve in the National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), have been in town working with Habitat for Humanity of Evansville.

Officials say the team arrived in Evansville in late June.

Since they’ve been in town, officials tell us they have been primarily working in the St. Theresa Place development.

That’s just off Stringtown Road on the former lot of St. Theresa School and Church.

AmeriCorps is a national organization that connects people and organizations to help communities tackle their toughest challenges.

This team comes from the North Central Region campus in Vinton, Iowa, and is part of the NCCC program’s Summer of Service.

This team of seven will be working in Evansville until early August.

