Affidavit: Man 4x legal alcohol limit arrested after running off roadway

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is facing drunk driving charges after the sheriff’s office says they blew four times the legal alcohol limit.

Deputies were called to Big Cynthiana Road near Steeplechase Drive in Vanderburgh County around 7 Monday night for a single-car crash.

A witness told officers he followed the SUV that was traveling north on Big Cynthiana Road and saw the driver cross the center line multiple times, nearly hitting cars head-on.

According to an affidavit, the driver then ran off the road before trying to drive away from the scene.

When deputies arrived, they identified the driver as 51-year-old Timothy Hester.

Deputies say they saw an almost empty bottle of Tito’s Vodka in the passenger seat.

They say Hester had slurred speech and a difficult time standing upright.

Authorities say Hester had a blood alcohol content of .320 when he took a portable breath test.

Deputies took him to the hospital to get medical clearance before booking him in jail.

