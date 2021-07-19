Birthday Club
Wabash Co. Community School District to discuss reopening plans Monday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WFIE) - Several school districts in southeastern Illinois are set to review their reopening plan for the upcoming school year.

The Wabash Community Unit School District #348 Board will meet on Monday to deliberate its reopening plan.

This meeting, which will be held at Mount Carmel Elementary School, is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Students in the district are expected to return for the first day of school on August 11.

