Vanderburgh Co. fundraiser aims to purchase new shoes for kids

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parents may be thinking about the beginning of the new school year already.

At least this is the case for one Vanderburgh County woman.

Reilly Welborn has started a fundraiser called Kicks for Kids.

She is raising money to purchase new shoes for local children as they get ready to go back to school.

Welborn says a Facebook event to promote the fundraiser, as well as a “GiveButter” campaign to collect donations, has been created.

Each $10 donation gets entered to win a prize package, which is valued at over $1,000.

Fundraiser officials say they are taking donations all the way up until Monday, July 26. The deadline is set at 10 a.m.

The live drawing will be streamed on Facebook Live.

Welborn says she’s working with Shoe Carnival to allow the kids to go and pick out their own pair of shoes once all donations have been sent in.

To make a donation, people can text the following number: 202-858-1233.

Those interested can also visit the Kicks for Kids Evansville official Facebook page or the GiveButter website.

