Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Trial underway in kidnapping & battery case that crossed state lines

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for Quinton Jennings, the man accused of kidnapping a woman and small child in 2019 in Evansville, then travelling to Illinois.

The case was in Franklin County, Illinois, but court officials say they chose not to prosecute. Instead, it was sent back in Indiana.

Court records show it was opened in Posey County in April of 2021.

They show the trial started July 12 and could last until July 30.

Last week, the defense objected to the child, who is now five, testifying.

A motion for competency exam was filed.

Authorities say the woman was badly hurt by Jennings and had to be flown to the hospital.

His charges include kidnapping, criminal confinement, and battery.

Vanderburgh County court records show 60 case numbers where Jennings was either arrested or cited since 2005.

Those different arrests include rape, criminal confinement, burglary, battery and gun charges.

Quinton Jennings arrested after allegedly abducting Evansville woman.
Quinton Jennings arrested after allegedly abducting Evansville woman.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man killed in Henderson wreck
DCSO: Woman hospitalized after being found lying face down at home pool
DCSO: Woman found unresponsive Saturday lying face down at home pool dies
EPD investigating reported burglary
Indiana conservation officers say a teenager was flown to a Louisville hospital after a...
Teen flown to Louisville after side-by-side overturns in Posey Co.
EPD responds to incident at Akin Park

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports no new COVID deaths Monday
Posey County Fair kicks off Monday.
Posey County Fair kicks off Monday
Alaska health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts
Deaconess: Delta variant now most dominant variant in community
Road closure scheduled for SR 162 near Gentryville in Spencer Co.