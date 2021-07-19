Trial underway in kidnapping & battery case that crossed state lines

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for Quinton Jennings, the man accused of kidnapping a woman and small child in 2019 in Evansville, then travelling to Illinois.

The case was in Franklin County, Illinois, but court officials say they chose not to prosecute. Instead, it was sent back in Indiana.

Court records show it was opened in Posey County in April of 2021.

They show the trial started July 12 and could last until July 30.

Last week, the defense objected to the child, who is now five, testifying.

A motion for competency exam was filed.

Authorities say the woman was badly hurt by Jennings and had to be flown to the hospital.

His charges include kidnapping, criminal confinement, and battery.

Vanderburgh County court records show 60 case numbers where Jennings was either arrested or cited since 2005.

Those different arrests include rape, criminal confinement, burglary, battery and gun charges.

