Road closure scheduled for SR 162 near Gentryville in Spencer Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced they are closing State Road 162 between SR 62 and US 231 for pipe replacement and seal coat operations.

They say that closure will begin on or around Wednesday, July 21.

During this operation, crews will excavate and replace a drainage structure, requiring a full cut across all lanes of traffic.

Following the pipe replacement, crews will be performing seal coat operations under full closure on Thursday, July 22.

Both operations are expected to take about a day each and will be performed under full closure.

The road is expected to open following the pipe replacement for evening and overnight traffic but will close on the morning of July 22 for seal coat operations.

Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure for both operations, but all through traffic will need to use the official detour following SR 62 and US 231.

