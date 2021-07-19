Princeton’s Jackie Young joining Olympic basketball team

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - According to USA Basketball’s website, Jackie Young will join the U.S. Olympic 3x3 Women’s Basketball Team for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Young joins the team after Katie Lou Samuelson of the Seattle Stormwas placed under USA Basketball’s health and safety protocols Saturday and will be unable to participate.

Young previously played on a USA Basketball 3x3 national team at the 2019 World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar, where the USA went 3-1 after losing in the quarterfinals in overtime to Brazil.

Young also participated in the 2020 USA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Team training camp in February 2020 in Chicago, and she attended trials for the 2017 USA U23 National Team and the 2014 USA U17 World Cup Team.

Opting to enter the WNBA Draft after her junior season at Notre Dame, Young was the No. 1 pick by the Las Vegas Aces in 2019, and she was named to the 2019 WNBA All-Rookie Team.

In 2020, Young and the Aces reached the WNBA Championship game.

The Princeton native is the leading scorer in Indiana high school basketball.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.