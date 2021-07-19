Birthday Club
Newburgh business selling sunflowers(wfie)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Looking for a gift to brighten someone’s day?

The Red Barn on Libbet and Oak Grove Road is selling sunflowers at six stems for $10.

Owner Megan Winka says she started selling the sunflowers because people in the neighborhood were showing interest, but she says that’s not why she initially planted them.

”We started planting the sunflowers for doves and the pollinators,” shared Winka. “And then I thought that I would sell them fresh-cut in Newburgh for all of our local people to come buy them. Because we had a lot of interest. Yeah, they are beautiful and it really hypes people up to drive by and see them, it’s like always a ray of sunshine here.”

Winka says she has been selling sunflowers for two years and does plan to continue next year. She also mentioned that she planted more sunflowers that will bloom in early September.

