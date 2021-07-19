Mostly sunny and warmer week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The front that brought us rain this weekend has pushed off to the south, and we have plenty of sunshine on tap this week!

A few clouds are still lingering over our region today, but as that front continues to slide to the south and high pressure builds in from the northwest, those clouds will gradually clear overnight, and sunny skies will rule Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures topped out in the mid 80s this afternoon. We will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by the end of the night.

We will climb into the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, and some locations may even reach 90°. However, that high pressure system will still be just off to our west, which means there will be a light breeze from the north-northeast keeping our humidity from getting too high.

By Thursday, that high pressure system slides to our east, and warmer, more humid air will start flowing up from the south. That will push our temperatures into the low 90s for the end of the week, and with the humidity on the rise, our heat index values will likely reach the mid 90s Thursday and Friday and the upper 90s to near 100° this weekend!

Along with that increase in the heat and humidity, more clouds will develop, and a few isolated showers and storms may bubble up each afternoon from Thursday through the start of next week.

