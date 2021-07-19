Monday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WFIE) - An Evansville apartment complex still needs to pay bills or CenterPoint says it will cut the power. The company says no changes were made to the account over the weekend. This comes after the owners missed a Friday deadline by Evansville Housing Authority.

Governor Andy Beshear will update the Commonwealth today about the delta variant. Three western Kentucky counties are still “red” on the state’s incidence rate map this morning.

The Posey County Fairgrounds are bustling again this year. Fair week kicks off today after a year off due to the pandemic.

Athletes are settling in days before the opening ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but it’s still anything but a normal year.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

