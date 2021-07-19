Birthday Club
Ind. reports no new COVID deaths Monday

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(wfie)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 285 new coronavirus cases and zero new deaths.

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 761,472 confirmed cases and 13,525 deaths.

The map shows 12 new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Gibson County, three new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Posey and Pike counties, one new case in Dubois County, and zero new cases in Perry and Spencer Counties.

[Deaconess: Delta variant now most dominant variant in community]

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,955 cases, 404 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,247 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,977 cases, 157 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,886 cases, 39 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,787 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,585 cases, 96 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,360 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,401 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

