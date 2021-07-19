Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for possibly armed and dangerous suspect

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say could be armed an dangerous.

They say 39-year-old Joseph L. Franklin, of Dawson Springs, is wanted for wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a felon, and using restricted ammo during felony.

Anyone with information should call deputies at 270-821-5661 or contact CrimeStoppers at 270-825-1111.

Joseph L. Franklin
Joseph L. Franklin(Hopkins Co. Sheriff's Office)

