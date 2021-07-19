Gov. Beshear holding update on Delta variant Monday

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - We’re expecting to learn more from Governor Andy Beshear on the Commonwealth’s response to the Delta variant.

The variant is a more transmissible strain of the coronavirus.

Governor Beshear’s remarks will come as three counties in western Kentucky have the highest incidence rates in the state.

The governor’s briefing will happen at 3 Monday afternoon.

