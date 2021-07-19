Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear holding update on Delta variant Monday

Gov. Andy Beshear sends Independence Day message to the Commonwealth
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - We’re expecting to learn more from Governor Andy Beshear on the Commonwealth’s response to the Delta variant.

The variant is a more transmissible strain of the coronavirus.

Governor Beshear’s remarks will come as three counties in western Kentucky have the highest incidence rates in the state.

The governor’s briefing will happen at 3 Monday afternoon.

